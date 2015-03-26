Brains, beauty, volunteerism land a MBHS freshman in the 'Student Spotlight'

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF ) - By looking at the pageant photos of Kennedy Drew, it's hard to believe she's just 15 years old and a freshman at Myrtle Beach High School.Drew is the current Miss Myrtle Beach High School, who has been participating in pageants since she was six years old. She says she enjoys them no matter how competitive they can be."There are some girls that are really serious about it, you know they get all dolled up while for other it's more natural," Drew said.Right now, Drew is getting ready to compete in the Miss Teen South Carolina International pageant next month, and as her platform, she has chosen to give back to the community. She's been putting in a lot of hours volunteering at McLeod Children's hospital, helping families who can't afford treatment."It's awesome, I love being able to donate money and time to help them so that these kids can get their treatments," she said.Working with children is actually what Drew wants to do someday. Her mom is a registered nurse and she wants to work in the neo-natal intensive care unit someday.But this bright young lady's interest and talents don't stop there. She' s a junior varsity cheerleader, and she's on the Myrtle Beach High School swim team."In October we competed in the state championship for South Carolina High School league," she said. "It was so awesome, we were so excited to win."She might be just a freshman, but Kennedy Drew is well on her way to success throughout her life.





