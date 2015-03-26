Report: Woman attempts to hit man with car over cinnamon bun argument

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 34-year-old Myrtle Beach woman has been charged with attempted murder and unlawful neglect of a child after allegedly trying to hit a man with a car during an argument over a cinnamon bun, while a teenager was in the passenger seat, according to a police report.Amy Joe Derepentigny was arrested by Myrtle Beach Police on Tuesday, and transferred to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday.Police responded to the 400 block of 28th Avenue North Wednesday in reference to an incident involving a motor vehicle collision, according to Derepentigny's arrest warrants.

The victim told police that he got into an argument with Derepentigny at the Seamart on 25th Avenue North over "not having enough money for a cinnamon bun." They left that location and continued to argue before arriving at 28th Avenue North. The victim began unloading items from the car, and she said to him: “if you step in front of this car, I'll run you over.”

Derepentigny then “intentionally and rapidly accelerated toward the victim with malice aforethought, attempted to strike and kill the victim,” according to the warrant. The victim told police that he did some "high-stepping" to get out of the way, and the vehicle ran into the fence next to the apartment building.



A separate victim, a 13-year-old boy, was in the front seat of the vehicle, and according to the warrant, Derepentigny put the child “at an unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child's life and safety.” The teen victim told Derepentigny to stop the car. He also told police that the car's brakes do not work very well.



Derepentigny faces one charge of attempted murder, one charge of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, and one charge of disorderly conduct, according to jail records. As of Thursday morning, she remains incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.



Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.