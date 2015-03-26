Local band to take the stage at Carolina Country Music Fest

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Local bands will get the chance to share a stage with big name acts like Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts and Eric Church during the Carolina Country Music Festival.

A new contest is giving these local artists a chance to perform for crowds at the festival.

The CCMF is partnering with ReverbNation to host the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk Battle of the Bands. The contest gives one artist, or band the opportunity to perform at the first ever, three day country music festival, in Myrtle Beach, June 5-7.

There are a few steps artists have to take prior to competing.

Artists can submit applications now through Friday, April 3 via the ReverbNation website. Each will have to submit a live video, a ReverbNation artist profile, original music and a high resolution photo. The genres being highly considered are country, Americana, pop-country, bluegrass and blues.

From the applications, 24 semifinalists will be chosen. They will get to compete live at one of the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk restaurants in the Battle of the Bands. This will take place, April 17-18 and April 24-25, with artists performing daily. The Murrells Inlet MarshWalk Battle of the Bands will result in six finalists, who will perform on May 1.

Only one performer will be chosen to play a 45 to 60 minute set at the Carolina Country Music Festival, on one of the same stages major acts will perform on during the festival.

To apply: http://www.reverbnation.com/submission/details?campaign_id=5231

