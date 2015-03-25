Craft fair to be held at Conway church - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Craft fair to be held at Conway church

Centenary UM Church Centenary UM Church

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Centenary United Methodist Church has announced its holding a craft fair Saturday, March 28.

The fair will be located at the church on Highway 544 and Singleton Ridge Road.

The Craft Fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly