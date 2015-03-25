Great Expectations: St. James sets the bar high once again

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Next week's Mingo Bay Classic will bring in some of the best high school baseball talent on the east coast to the Grand Strand. However, St. James knows that it has what it takes to win its portion of the tournament.

The Sharks are in a tie for first in their region already this year, beating Wilson on Tuesday. Three senior pitchers are leading the squad, and will look to guide an otherwise young team this year.

Though the expectation level for this program is always elevated, and spans beyond just getting wins in the Classic.

"Honestly, (the goal) is to win a state championship," said Sharks head coach Robbie Centracchio. "That's what we tell them everyday, when the season starts. If you're not shooting for that goal, then at some point you're going to underachieve by not setting that lofty goal high. We still have enough guys around from when we won it last time. We shoot for it every year, year in and year out."

"Everyday we're out there working our way to (eventually) work deep into the playoffs and win a state championship," said senior pitcher Dillon LeDuc. "So that's our ultimate goal."

St. James' next game is Thursday against Socastee.

