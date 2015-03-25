Red Cross collects more than 200 pints of blood

WMBF News anchor Christel Bell makes new friends at the blood drive.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More than 200 pints of blood were collected Wednesday at the Red Cross blood drive sponsored by WMBF News.

In Florence, 51 pints of blood were collected. Meanwhile, more than double that amount was collected in Myrtle Beach.

Donors gave 188 pints at the Coastal Grande Mall blood drive location in Myrtle Beach.

“We blew our goal out of the water! Thanks to [the donors] for making it happen!” said Krystal Overmyer, external communications manager of the Red Cross.

If you didn't have a chance to donate, more opportunities are available in the coming days.

Click here to find a blood drive near you: http://www.redcrossblood.org/rcbmobile/drive/driveSearch.jsp;jsessionid=B86C3EAF30BBD50B7AC9CCBAB94B9CAB

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.