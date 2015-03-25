Burglary suspect wanted by Darlington County officials - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Burglary suspect wanted by Darlington County officials

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A burglary suspect is wanted by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect broke into a home in the Hartsville area at around 8 a.m. Wednesday, said Sheriff Wayne Byrd. 

Homeowners had a security system installed, which captured video and images of the suspect.

Call the DCSO 398-4501 with any information.

