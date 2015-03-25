3rd Avenue South project in Myrtle Beach still months away from completion

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Traffic is going to be an issue nearly four months longer than expected in one area of Myrtle Beach because a multi-million dollar construction project is not going to hit its original completion deadline.The work on 3rd Avenue South was originally scheduled to wrap up at the end of July, but SCDOT said the new deadline for completion is late November around Thanksgiving.The goal of this $10 million dollar project is to widen 3rd Avenue South to add turn lanes in certain sections, there are also going to be new sidewalks and landscaping.Business owners in the area say construction is what it as, but this area will be better off once everyone sees how much these improvements are going to help a busy road that some 13,000 drivers use every day."As soon as the orange barrels are gone you're going to get a lot of customers and people running up and down 3rd Ave South like it used to be,” added Chuck Shotts. “With the turns lanes and things it's not going to stop people they'll be able to turn right or left and go to the businesses which is what we want."The construction is a joint effort, the state is spending about $8 million in total on the work and Myrtle Beach is also helping out by chipping in about $2 million.



