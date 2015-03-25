Man accused of 2013 deadly hit-and-run arrested in NC, denied bond

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - More than 19 months after a fatal moped crash on Highway 501, a suspect has been arrested.Slade Fowler was extradited from New Hanover to J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday, according to Lance Corporal Sonny Collins with State Highway Patrol.Fowler was being held at the New Hanover County Detention Facility on a fugitive warrant/charge from Horry County, according to jail officials.According to Horry County jail records, Fowler is charged with hit and run, obstructing justice, and accessory after the fact to a felony.Fowler is accused of hitting and killing Tyshawn Johnson. Johnson was riding a moped on Highway 501 in August 2013.In February, WMBF News issued a special investigation into hit-and-run incidents.Fowler had the chance to plead his case for bond during the hearing in Horry County Thursday. He told the judge he would not be going anywhere."I'm not a flight risk," added Fowler. "I'm from Whiteville which is where my parents stay and is 45 minutes away and that's where I moved back home."

During his statement, Fowler also spoke about the accident itself.

"It was a big accident and I was scared," added Fowler. "I've never been in trouble for anything before in my life except this whole thing here."



Fowler was denied bond at the hearing, and is due back in court in May.

Tyshawn Johnson's mother, Yvette Goodyear, praised the judge's ruling.

"We all make mistakes and I just felt like he should've just called 911 or something," added Goodyear. "I'm so sorry that he put himself in that situation but as a mother I want him to understand what I felt."



