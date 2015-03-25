Anti-bullying musical will take place in Marion County (Source: Marion County Rise Mentoring School)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Marion County Rise Mentoring School, Inc. and Sobiepan Productions L.L.C will hold an anti-bullying musical on Thursday, March 26, 2015.

“Bullies in the Hall” will be the first county-wide event that will help empower youth to stop bullying in their schools and communities.

The play will be located at CD Joyner Auditorium located at 103 Elizabeth St. Marion, South Carolina 29571. The show will be at 12:15 p.m.

