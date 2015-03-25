Manhunt underway in Timmonsville for escaped teen

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Police are searching for a 15-year-old that escaped while being transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice from the Timmonsville Police Department, officials confirm.

The teen was in the process of being moved to another vehicle when he ran, said Chief Gregory Palmer with Timmonsville Police.

The teen is wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweatpants, and is not handcuffed or shackled, Chief Palmer said. He was last seen near Warren Street and Byrd Street.

The teen is charged with assault and battery, second degree, and two charges of assault and battery, third degree.

If you see the teen, you are asked to call Timmonsville Police or 911.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.