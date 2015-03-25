YMCA offers swimming program and lifeguard training

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Family YMCA will offer swimming classes for youth and lifeguard training for ages 16 years and older.

Progressive Youth Swimming for Competition, Exercise, and Stroke Technique allows children age 6 to 15 to enter the swimming class that focuses on stroke development and techniques related to the four competitive swimming strokes.

To enter that class children have to complete at least a 25-yard front crawl and a 25-yard backstroke swim. The class is will allow swimmers the opportunity to experience a swim team.

Lifeguard training course will offer up-to-date information on how to guard, anticipating and preventing problems before they occur and taking action to help those in danger when in necessary.

Participants must be 16 years and older and be an excellent swimmer. The course will include certifications in YMCA Lifeguard, CPR for the Professional Rescuer, First Aid, AED and Oxygen Administration.

Classes will be offered in April and May, and participants must register 1 week in advance to complete e-learning before classes begin.

For more information, contact Cindy Averitt at (843)665-1234 ext. 125 or visit www.florenceymca.org.

