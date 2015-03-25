HCFR: Emergency workers in ambulance crash recovering

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The emergency workers that were in an Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance when it crashed on Highway 905 Sunday night are recovering: one provider is out of the hospital, and the other is out of Intensive Care, according to HCFR officials.

“Thank you to everyone who has offered their prayers, sympathies, and well-wishes for our personnel who were injured in the MVA involving one of our Medic Units on Sunday evening,” the HCFR Facebook post states. “Our thoughts go out to our personnel and the other parties involved in this incident and are thankful that the injuries that did occur where [sic] not any worse then what they were.”

One of the emergency workers that was in the ambulance when it crashed on Sunday was discharged that evening. The other was moved from the Surgical Intensive Care Unit to “a less acute setting,” HCFR stated.

An Horry County Fire Rescue worker was cited after an ambulance stationed in the Red Bluff community was involved in an accident on Highway 905 Sunday night while transporting a patient, according to an HCFR officials.

Related story: Horry County ambulance driver cited for accident on Hwy 905

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.