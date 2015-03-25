First annual Myrtle Beach Comic Con being held this weekend

Storms remain in the forecast Tuesday evening but the severe weather threat is diminishing.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect in the burglary of a laptop and a purse in the Murrells Inlet area early Tuesday morning. The burglary happened on Dolphin Street in the vicinity of South Waccamaw Drive in Georgetown County, according to a news release form the GCSO.More >>
Multiple Grand Strand beaches are in the running for USA Today’s list of the 10Best beaches in South Carolina.More >>
The football coach at West Florence High School was placed on administrative leave, the latest in a string of administrative leaves and resignations at the school.More >>
A man is in stable condition after being shot once on Marshall Street in Bennettsville Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bennettsville Police Department.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt. The company also confirmed that the person responsible for sending it also shipped a second package, which has now been secured and turned over to law enforcement.More >>
The rhino had been part of an ambitious effort to save the subspecies from extinction after decades of decimation by poachers, with the help of the two surviving females.More >>
He admitted saying that people in Congress need to "get off their f---ing a----" in the call.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
