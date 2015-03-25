First annual Myrtle Beach Comic Con being held this weekend

The Myrtle Beach Comic Con will take place this weekend (Source: Coastal Comics Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Comic Con 2015 will take place at the Crown Reef Resort on March 28 and 29.

The event is hosted by Coastal Comics for all ages and will have special guests, face painting, and balloon animals.

Guest in attendance will include a puppeteer, several actors from AMC's The Walking Dead, comic book artists, and a balloon artist.

Tickets for the event are $20 in advance, $25 non-advance tickets, and kids 10 and under are free per paid adult admission. The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Schedule of events:

Saturday – 3/28/15

• 10am- Cosplay Pictures and Registration for Costume Contest

• 11am- Meet and Greet Characters

• 12noon- Costuming on a budget

• 1pm- Marvel Vs. DC

• 2pm- Costuming

• 3pm- David Powers (Zombie Apocalypse)

• 4pm- Quick Draw Contest!

• 5pm- Anime

• 6pm- Costuming/Cosplay Finalist Revealed

• 7pm- Adult Themes in Star Wars

Sunday – 3/29/15

• 10am-12noon Meet and Greet/ Pictures with Characters Meet and greet with characters- come and take pictures with your favorite superheroes who will range from DC characters, Marvel characters, movie icons and many more.

• 1pm- 90's Pop Culture

• 2pm- Q & A with Jim Steranko

• 3pm- Frank Brunner (Howard the Duck/Doctor Strange)

• 4pm- Will Disney ruin Star Wars

• 5pm- David Powers (Zombie Apocalypse)

• 6pm-Costume Contest Winners Revealed

• 7pm- Walking Dead Panel (Cosplay finalist front row)

The Crown Reef Resort is located at 2913 South Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC. For hotel reservations, call 1-800-7333 and use reference #154308 to receive a special convention discounted rate.

