Crews respond to overturned fishing boat in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) - Crews with Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue responded to an overturned boat in Garden City around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Captain Jerry Howerton with MIGCFR, the boat ended up south of the Garden City Pier off of Atlantic Avenue. Officials were searching around the boat until they learned that it was adrift from North Carolina after an incident. It appeared to be a 21-foot fishing vessel from North Carolina, Howerton said.

