Sign your child up for Belk's Kidfest Fashion Show to receive discounts, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Belk will hold its Kidfest Fashion Show on Saturday, March 28.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Belk store in Coastal Grand Mall. According to a press release, in addition to the fashion show, there will be refreshments, games and prizes.

The event's officials say all models will receive a discount for the entire day.

If you would like your child to be a model in the show, call (843)448-1516.

