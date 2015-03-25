Heather Elvis murder trial delayed

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The trial of Sidney and Tammy Moorer for the murder of Heather Elvis has been delayed, according to court documents obtained by WMBF News.

The trial was originally set for the week of May 11 of this year, and has been continued to a later date, according to documents filed with the Horry County Courts on Tuesday morning.

The order issuing the continuance states that all parties consented to the delay: Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Tammy Moorer's attorney Greg McCollum, and Sidney Moorer's attorney Kirk Truslow. The order was signed by Judge R. Markley Dennis, Jr. on March 18.

The May trial date was originally set back in December 2014, about one year after 20-year-old Heather Elvis went missing.

In a much-publicized hearing in Charleston in January, Sidney and Tammy Moorer were both granted bond, and were released from Horry County Jail the next day.

The order filed Tuesday does not indicate when the trial will now take place, but does say that the week of May 11 is available for any pre-trial motions regarding the case.

Debbi and Terry Elvis, parents of Heather, issued the following statement:

"Although we would like to see the trial completed sooner, rather than later, our main concern is that it be a fair and just trial. Since all parties seem to be in agreement on the continuance, it must be what is best for the case. We will continue to rely on the judgment of the court officials in what is best for everyone involved. As always, our focus is on finding our daughter, Heather."

