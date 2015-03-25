Police search along Highway 501 for Conway man missing since Saturday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement officials confirmed they are searching in areas off of Highway 501 for a man missing from Conway since Saturday.Police are searching for 27-year-old Robert Hudgins from Highway 501 and El Bethel Road to the Wendy's restaurant in Aynor where a witness last saw him Sunday night , according to Sgt. Tom Delpercio with Horry County Police. More than a dozen officers are searching a possible path he could have taken from his home to the restaurant throughout the day Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, an official confirmed that the search has extended past the Wendy's in Aynor to the Galivants Ferry Landing.



Parts of the have area have been searched before, but Sgt. Delpercio said they are just “going over the area with a fine tooth comb.” A SLED helicopter is assisting in the search, according to West Precinct Deputy Commander Lt. Anthony McCullough.



Before being seen at the Aynor Wendy's, Hudgins was last seen at his Conway home on Ashley Creek Drive at about 11 p.m. Saturday night.



Officials say Hudgins is intellectual challenged. He left home wearing a black, leather jacket, white pinstriped shirt, and navy blue slacks. He is described as having blue eyes, sandy blonde hair, and a mustache. He is 5-feet-11- inches tall and about 135 pounds.



