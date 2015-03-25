Have you seen Robbie Hudgins? - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police search along Highway 501 for Conway man missing since Saturday

Horry County Police Department needs help finding a man who was reported missing. (Source: Horry County Police Department).
On Wednesday afternoon, an official confirmed that the search has extended past the Wendy's in Aynor to the Galivants Ferry Landing. (Source: Jonathan Dick
Before being seen at the Aynor Wendy's, Hudgins was last seen at his Conway home on Ashley Creek Drive at about 11 p.m. Saturday night. (Source: Jonathan Dick).
Officials say Hudgins is intellectual challenged. (Source: Jonathan Dick).

  Missing Conway man found in ditch drowned, coroner says

    Thursday, March 26 2015 6:32 PM EDT2015-03-26 22:32:38 GMT
    Friday, March 27 2015 4:21 PM EDT2015-03-27 20:21:22 GMT
    The body of a missing Conway man has been found. The body of Robbie Hudgins, 27, was found Thursday in a ditch on the corner of Juniper Bay Road and Dunn Shortcut Road, according to the Horry County Police Department. The coroner says Hudgins drowned.
  Horry County coroner called to body found in ditch in Conway

    Thursday, March 26 2015 4:47 PM EDT2015-03-26 20:47:29 GMT
    Thursday, March 26 2015 5:59 PM EDT2015-03-26 21:59:28 GMT
    A body has been found in a ditch on the corner of Dunn Shortcut Road and Juniper Bay Road in Conway, said Robert Edge, Horry County coroner.
  Family continues search for missing Conway man

    Monday, March 23 2015 9:16 PM EDT2015-03-24 01:16:58 GMT
    For more than 40 hours, the family of Robert Hudgins searched for the missing 27-year-old, worried that with his learning disabilities he had wandered far from home.
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Law enforcement officials confirmed they are searching in areas off of Highway 501 for a man missing from Conway since Saturday.

Police are searching for 27-year-old Robert Hudgins from Highway 501 and El Bethel Road to the Wendy's restaurant in Aynor where a witness last saw him Sunday night, according to Sgt. Tom Delpercio with Horry County Police. More than a dozen officers are searching a possible path he could have taken from his home to the restaurant throughout the day Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, an official confirmed that the search has extended past the Wendy's in Aynor to the Galivants Ferry Landing.

Parts of the have area have been searched before, but Sgt. Delpercio said they are just “going over the area with a fine tooth comb.” A SLED helicopter is assisting in the search, according to West Precinct Deputy Commander Lt. Anthony McCullough.

Before being seen at the Aynor Wendy's, Hudgins was last seen at his Conway home on Ashley Creek Drive at about 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say Hudgins is intellectual challenged. He left home wearing a black, leather jacket, white pinstriped shirt, and navy blue slacks. He is described as having blue eyes, sandy blonde hair, and a mustache. He is 5-feet-11- inches tall and about 135 pounds.

