Florence police search for suspect following break-in at tennis center

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence Police Department needs help locating a man in connection to a break-in.

According to Major Carlos Raines with FPD, the break-in occurred on North Cashua Street at a tennis center. Raines says the crime happened on March 22 or 23.

