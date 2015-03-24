Coastal Comeback: Chants top Gamecocks in 11





CONWAY – Connor Owings hit a solo home run in the first inning for a 1-0 lead and hit a walk-off RBI single in the 11th to lift Coastal Carolina to a 9-8 extra-innings win versus #7/12 South Carolina Tuesday night before a capacity crowd of 3,086 at Springs Brooks Stadium.



The Chanticleers, winners of nine straight, improve to 18-7 and have taken down three traditional powers on consecutive Tuesdays in Springs Brooks Stadium. On March 10, Coastal beat #11 North Carolina, 13-2. The following Tuesday, March 17, the Chants claimed a 9-5 decision versus Clemson. The Gamecocks fall to 18-7.



Josh Crump, a late-inning defensive replacement, drew a five-pitch walk to start the home half of the 11th for Coastal. Anthony Marks moved Crump to second with a sacrifice bunt. South Carolina elected to intentionally walk Michael Paez to set a potential force out. However, Owings lined a 1-2 pitch to center field and Crump beat the throw home for the 9-8 victory.



Coastal Carolina is 3-1 versus ranked teams this season, beating #28 Georgia Tech, #11 North Carolina and #7 South Carolina. CCU lost to #25 Illinois.



While Coastal Carolina is just 6-13 all-time versus South Carolina, the Chants are 4-1 all-time when hosting the Gamecocks on campus.



Today's crowd of 3,086 was the largest to see a baseball game on CCU's campus. Overall, with games in Conway and Myrtle Beach, tonight's crowd was the ninth-largest to witness a CCU game. The three largest came at the Myrtle Beach Pelican's facility as capacity crowds of 6,599 were on hand for two CCU-USC NCAA Super Regional games in 2010 and a CCU exhibition game with the Texas Rangers. CCU's previous best on-campus crowd was last Tuesday (March 17) as 2,825 came out for the Coastal-Clemson contest.



CCU ranked 16th in the NCAA in sacrifice bunts with 26 prior to Tuesday's game. CCU added two more Tuesday and, on 19 occasions including Crump tonight, the runner advanced with the sac bunt has gone on to score for Coastal.



