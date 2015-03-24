Accident at Highway 501, Four Mile Road intersection delays traffic

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Traffic stacked as emergency crews responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 501 and Four Mile Road on Tuesday.

The accident happened before 7 p.m.

The Horry County Fire Rescue, Horry County police, and the Conway Fire Department responded to the scene.

Witnesses said the accident involved a horse trailer.

