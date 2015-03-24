Hartsville Police Department warns citizens about IRS phone hoax

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – According to the Hartsville Police Department, it has received several phone calls from citizens about a phone scam.

Police said they believe the hoax is linked to tax season.

"Scammers are calling individuals saying that they owe taxes, and will face a lawsuit or arrest if they don't provide a source of money immediately," the department warned.

If you receive this call, contact the IRS at 800-829-1040 or the State Department of Revenue at 803-898-5000.

The police do not call or arrest people for failing to pay income taxes or debts, the department reminded.

