32nd Annual Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap now accepting entries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 32nd Annual Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship is now accepting entries for its event on August 31 – September 4.

The tournament is expected to attract over 3,400 players from over 30 countries.

Registration for tournament is $475 through May 15, and after that the regular fee is $575. Players can register online at www.MyrtleBeachWorldAmateur.com.

The 72-hole tournament will allow golfers to play over 60 of Myrtle Beach's courses, and include Norman, Fazio and Love courses at Barefoot Resort, Caledonia Golf & Fish Club, Grand Dunes Resort Course, and Glen Dornoch Waterway Golf Links.

Participants who register by April 7 will be eligible for the opportunity to win over $10,000 in drawing prizes.

