Church van driver cited in fatal Loris crash

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - The driver of a church van involved in a fatal crash in Loris on Tuesday has been cited with failure to yield right of way, said Cpl. Collins with the SCHWP.

Collins said the citation is a traffic ticket, where the driver could decide to appear in court or pay a fine.



The fatal accident happened in Loris at 4 p.m. Tuesday.



Rebecca Lynn Dew, 29, from Whiteville, NC, died from injuries sustained in the collision, said Coroner Michelle McSpadden.



The fatal crash happened on Highway 9 Bypass and Highway 747, according to Highway Patrol.



The church van was from Faith Apostolic Church in Nakina, North Carolina, which is in Columbus County.



The driver of the van was traveling east on Highway 747, while the driver of a Chevy pickup was driving north on Highway 9. According to SCHP, the van drove through a stop sign, and was struck by the truck, causing it to overturn.



Three additional passengers were in the van, while two additional passengers were in the truck. Dew was ejected from the van and killed.



A total of six patients were taken to a nearby hospital, said Brian VanAernam with Horry County Fire Rescue.



Loris Fire, Horry County Fire, Horry County PD and Highway Patrol responded to the accident.



