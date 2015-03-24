10th Annual SC NASP State Tournament held in Sumter

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The S.C. Department of Natural Resources will hold its 10th Annual SC National Archery in the School Program State Tournament on March 25 and 26, 2015.

Horry County schools in attendance include: Burgess Elementary, Forestbrook Middle, Socastee Elementary, and Socastee High.

Elementary teams will compete on March 25, and middle and high teams will compete on March 26. The first flights will begin at 9 a.m. with the awards ceremony at 4 p.m.

The Department of Natural Resources held four regional tournaments statewide during the months of January and February. 1765 archers registered for the regional tournaments, and 720 archers that finished at the top of the regionals combined were invited to participate in the state tournament.

The tournament will be held at the Sumter Civic Center in Sumter, SC.

