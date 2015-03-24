MBPD plans its first Community Ambassadors program meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department will hold its first meeting with the volunteers of the Community Ambassadors program Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.





Police said they plan to sit down with the ambassadors and go over expectations, and the roles of each individual. The role is strictly educational, according to the department. The community and ambassadors must understand that volunteers will not serve in a law enforcement capacity. Their sole role is to assist with timelines and traffic to help people get information they need.



Volunteers will be trained prior to each event, whether it's Bikefest or the country music festival, St. Patrick's Day or the Myrtle Beach Marathon, because each event will require them to give different information.



And you'll be able to identify them. Lieutenant Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police says they'll have something on- something like a tee-shirt- that identifies them as Community Ambassadors.



Businesses downtown say the presence alone may make a huge difference when it comes to cutting crime. "They're probably going to be more aware of trying to protect the public than anybody else," said David Rainwater, who works at Extreme Airbrushing on Ocean Boulevard. "Because I've seen, I've seen fights go down and no one call the police because they're just watching the fight and that person might be more prone to call the police. And so I like it.



The MBPD said the response from the community has been great, but it still wants more ambassadors. Those interested are encouraged to attend the meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.



