CCU celebrates African American music

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University will host “African American Music through the Years” on Tuesday, April 7 at 6 p.m.

The annual event is organized mostly by the students, and the show celebrates the art, history, and achievements of African Americans through a musical tribute. This year, faculty and staff will join students on the stage.

Students and student groups will perform music from the 1960s to the present, and will include the Teal Temptations performing a Bobby Brown mix and Alaina “AJ” Jordan singing “U Got it Bad” by Usher.

Faculty and staff will provide performances to music from the 1920s to 1950s. Dan Gilbert will perform “Take My Hand Precious Lord/ Just a Closer Walk to Thee”, Derek Doss will perform Nat King Cole's “Walkin' My Baby Back Home,” Sara Peacock will perform “Dream a Little Dream of Me” by Ella Fitzgerald, and David Manigo will sing Louis Armstrong's “What a Wonderful World”.

The event will take place at Wheelwright Auditorium on Coastal's Conway campus at 108 Spadoni Park Circle, and admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Office of Multicultural Student Services at (843)349-2863.

