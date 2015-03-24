2 men surrender to police after a shooting in Horry County, police say

Lavander Dieon Wilson, 19, and Terrance Anthony Herriott, 18, have been charged with attempted murder, according to the Horry County Police Department.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two men turned themselves in to police in connection to a shooting that occurred in Myrtle Beach Tuesday.

According to Lt. Raul Denis with HCPD, "a witness told police that the victim, while on Racepath Street, was speaking with the occupants of a car while someone in that car shot him."

Both suspects are in custody and will be identified when charges are presented.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a shooting victim in the parking lot of Parkway Center on Executive Drive and Robert Grissom Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Horry County police said they believe the victim was shot on Racepath Street and transported to the hospital from Executive Drive. Investigators were on scene at Racepath Street gathering information for a few hours in the afternoon, according to Cpl. Doug Dishong.

There was also police presence at the Kings Festival shopping center in Myrtle Beach when two people were taken into police custody around 1 p.m. Tuesday. An officer on scene said the activity was in connection with the shooting investigation.

The two were later released after police determined they were not connected to the crime.

