SCDOT, others encourage safe driving during National Work Zone Awareness Week

SCDOT, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), American Association of State Highway and Transportation (AASHTO) and others are observing the 2015 National Work Zone Awareness Week on March 23-27. "SCDOT urges motorists to slow down when entering work zones and to always expect the unexpected," Secretary of Transportation Janet P. Oakley said.

According to the FHWA, “on average, 85 percent of the deaths in highway work zones crashes are drivers and passengers in vehicles. On average, there is a work zone fatality every 15 hours in the United States.”

SCDOT officials say that motorists should expect to see additional work zones established in SC as the temperature rises. "Traffic lanes may be shifted in work zones, so it is very important for motorists to pay attention to signs and road crew flaggers," Oakley said.

The theme of the Work Zone Awareness campaign is “Expect the Unexpected.” View a public service announcement by AASHTO about the campaign.

