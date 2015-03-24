Woman arrested after police discover other people's mail in her possession

A woman has been arrested after she was caught with other people's mail in her possession. (Source: Darlington Police Department).

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A woman was arrested after she was caught with other residents' mail in her possession.

The Darlington Police Department charged Sena Easterling, 33, with larceny of mail, and financial card theft.

According to DPD officials, on March 23 around 2:14 p.m. a neighbor called 911 and told police a woman was taking mail out of mail boxes in the area. After a search, police say Easterling was located with several pieces of mail in her possession that did not belong to her.

After an investigation, police discovered that Easterling had bags of mail belonging to different residents in the area.

The US Postal Inspector will assist DPD with this investigation.

