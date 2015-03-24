Suspects wanted after stealing wallet, using victim's credit card, police say

Both suspects were seen getting into a dark colored four-door sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala, according to police. (Source: MBPD).

The other suspect was seen wearing black jeans, a black jean jacket, a red shirt and a red hat. (Source: MBPD).

One suspect was seen wearing a black winter cap, a blue jean type jacket and blue jeans. (Source: MBPD).

Police are searching for suspects after a woman's wallet was stolen and transactions were made on her credit cards. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are searching for suspects after a woman's wallet was stolen and transactions were made on her credit cards.

Officers with Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to 44th Avenue North in reference to a report of a credit card fraud Thursday, February 5. According to the police report, the victim stated that her wallet had been stolen around 12:43 p.m.

Three of the victim's credit cards were used at Kangaroo Express located on 1695 Highway 501, according to police. Police say the victim's phone showed that banks notified her of suspicious transactions.

According to the police report, law enforcement followed up with the Kangaroo Express clerk and viewed video of the incident.

One suspect was seen wearing a black winter cap, a blue jean type jacket and blue jeans. The other suspect was seen wearing black jeans, a black jean jacket, a red shirt and a red hat. Both suspects were seen getting into a dark colored four-door sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala, according to police.

If anyone has information on the identities of the suspects contact MBPD at (843)9181903 or (843)918-1382.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.