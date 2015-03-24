Myrtle Beach police need help finding missing golf cart

The golf cart has a special paint job similar in color to the pictured jeep. (Source: MBPD).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a missing golf cart.

Officers with MBPD responded to Club Drive on February 1, 2015 in reference to a stolen golf cart. According to the police report, the victim told police that she arrived at her friend's house at 6 p.m. and around 9:30 p.m. she walked out of the house and noticed that her golf cart was gone.

Police describe the cart as a green “easy go make.” The golf cart had a special paint job similar in color to the pictured jeep, police say. The pictured golf cart is not the golf cart that was stolen.

If anyone has information on this incident contact MBPD at (843)918-1903 or (843)918-1382.

