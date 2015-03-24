MBPD search for fatal hit-and-run suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 17 Bypass southbound at the intersection of 21st Avenue North early Tuesday.Timothy Doster, 49, of Myrtle Beach, died Tuesday morning, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Autopsy results showed Doster died from multi trauma due to being struck by vehicle, said Fowler.





Myrtle Beach police have asked anyone with information to call 918-1382.



"Physical evidence indicates the vehicle is a white SUV, possibly a newer model and the vehicle should have front end damage, possibly severe," said Lt. Joey Crosby.

The investigation has revealed that the victim was attempting to cross US 17 Bypass when he was struck by a white in color vehicle, said Crosby.