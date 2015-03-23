Loris Fire Department initiates new program for youth, volunteers

LORIS, SC (News Release) - The Loris Fire Department has initiated a new program for the youth and volunteer recruitment.





The LFD has established a Junior Firefighter Program and is looking for local Loris youth, ages 16 and older. If interested, please stop by the Loris Fire Department at 3909 Walnut Street to apply.

Loris Fire Department is also looking for new local Senior Volunteer Firefighters with no experience required.

Active Volunteer Firefighters may qualify for a $3,000 state tax credit among other volunteer incentive programs.

Any new LFD applicant needs to apply at the Firehouse or City Hall and live within 5 miles of Loris.

