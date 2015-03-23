U.S. Marshals, local agencies search for house arrest escapee

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man wanted for removing his tracking device is being sought by U.S. Marshals, the Horry County Sheriff's Office and other local agencies, said Captain Mureddu with the sheriff's office.

Patrick Gause, 38, removed the electronic tracking device from his ankle Saturday, said Sherri Smith with the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Gause was issued home detention following multiple charges that span over time, said Mureddu. The charges include: armed robbery, strong armed robbery, second-degree burglary, third-degree assault, two car jackings, one probation violation and one failure to appear, said Mureddu.



Gause was placed on house arrest February 19.



The sheriff's office said no search was issued because the incident happened on the weekend and warrants weren't available from a judge until Monday.

WMBF News has requested warrants from the J. Reuben Long Warrant Division.

If you have any information, call 915-TIPS.

