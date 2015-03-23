Murrells Inlet man charged with 25 counts of burglary - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Murrells Inlet man charged with 25 counts of burglary

Steven Michael Smith | Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Steven Michael Smith | Georgetown County Sheriff's Office
GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A Murrells Inlet man was arrested for multiple burglaries, according to Georgetown investigators.

Steven Michael Smith, 45, was arrested March 19 after numerous reports of burglaries in the Litchfield community. 

As a result of an extensive investigation, Smith was determined to be the suspect in the burglaries, said investigators. 

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on March 19, Georgetown County Sheriff's investigators took Smith into custody. He was charged with six counts of first-degree burglary and 19 counts of second-degree burglary. 

Smith was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center where he will be housed pending a bond hearing.

