Boating safety course to be held in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – America's Boating Course will conduct a boating safety course by certified instructors from the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.

The course will allow boaters to learn general information concerning boats and maintenance, information to make your boating experience safer and more comfortable, tips on how to be more courteous and thoughtful boater, and laws and regulations to which you must adhere.

Classes will take place in Georgetown Saturday, April 25, 2015 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The classes will be at the U.S. Coast Guard Station located at 355 Marina Drive.

Each student attending the class receives a book and certificate of completion. The cost is $30 per person, and $40 per couple sharing a book. Lunch will be available for $6 per person.

To register call Vito Giardina at (843)240-9900 or email at vgiardina38@yahoo.com.

