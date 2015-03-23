Dates announced for second annual 2 Live Beyond golf tourney

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Second Annual 2 Live Beyond Celebrity Golf Tournament has been scheduled Friday, May 29 and Saturday, May 30, 2015 to the Grande Dunes Members Club in Myrtle Beach.An individual donation of $1,500 or $5,000 for a foursome gives the public a chance to play among 130 golfers with some of the finest from the NFL and Major League Baseball, even a few NASCAR drivers are expected to be there, according to a news release issued by the tournament.The event raises money for the Africa New Life Ministries and the Reggie Sanders Foundation 'Dream Within You' Campaign charities.To learn more and register to play, click the link below before Friday, March 20.