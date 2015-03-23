Florence man wanted for kidnapping, assault and battery, CSC - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man is wanted by police for outstanding warrants, according to the Florence Police Department.

James Scott, 38, is wanted for first-degree assault battery, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to police. Scott was last known to reside at 306 West Liberty Street in Florence.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, February 1 at a Super Bowl party.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence County Police Department at 665-3191.

