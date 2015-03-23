Local non-profit looking donations through wish list

The Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand needs assistance from the community (Source: Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand is asking the community for help by donating items from their wish list to help continue to make their program a success.

“We are always looking for a little help this time of year for programming supplies,” Executive Director Dione Buonto said.

The wish list includes:

• Program Supplies

o Construction Paper

o Poster Paper

o Paints

o Colored Pens

o Glue

o Glitter

o Paint Brushes

o Clay or Play dough Material

o Children's Scissors

o Art Paper

o Poster Paper

• Imaginary Play

o Dress Up Clothes

o Dolls, Barbie's and Doll Accessories

o Trains

o Legos

o Building Blocks

• Outdoor Play

o Soccer Balls

o Footballs

o Jump Ropes

o Hula Hoops

o Baseball Plates (home plate and bases)

• Games

o Board Games

o Chess Set

o Checkers

o Connect Four

o Tic Tac Toe

o Uno

o Jenga

The Boys & Girls Club offers an afterschool and summer program that focuses on character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, the arts, and sports, fitness, and recreation.

All items can be dropped off at the administrative office between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. located at 1404 Carver Street, Myrtle Beach, SC. For more information go to www.bglubgs.org. If items need to be picked up, contact Dione Buonto at (843)712-1977.

