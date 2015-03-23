10th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival begins in April

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 10th Annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival will take place at Carmike Cinema 17 at Broadway at the Beach on April 22 – 25, 2015.

According to MBIFF, over 80 percent of the films released last year had at least one attendee at the festival.

"The MBIFF's reputation as one of the top venues for showcasing feature films, documentaries, and short films has helped the festival grow," founder and director Jerry Dalton said. “While we are proud of how international the festival has become, the beauty of expanding MBIFF over the years has also opened a submission category for local and regional student and budding filmmakers, in addition to the outstanding global films we enjoy.”

The festival will host a dinner on Friday, April 24 by Little Pigs BBQ and beer from New South Brewery. On Saturday, April 25 Silver Coast Winery and Jimmyz Hibachi will provide wine sampling and sushi in the lobby with entertainment from Denny Hess Jazz Trio.

Carmike Cinema 17 is located 1175 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach, SC. A gathering after the awards will be held at the Sun City Café at 801 Main Street, Myrtle Beach, SC.

Tickets for the event can be purchased individually for $10 per 2 hour film block, or an all access pass for $50 which includes all films and all events available.

For more information on purchasing tickets and event schedule, visit www.myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com or call (843)497-0220.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.



