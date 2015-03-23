Plenty of pleasing puppy pics for National Puppy Day!

?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – We interrupt your regularly-scheduled news stories to bring you…pictures of puppies for National Puppy Day!National Puppy Day is more than just a day to share cute pictures of your puppies – according to the official website, it was created in 2006 by Colleen Paige, who encourages everyone to adopt a new furry family member or donate at least $5 to a local shelter on March 23.





Mobile users - tap here to view a slideshow of local puppy pics!



For more information on National Puppy Day, visit: http://www.nationalpuppyday.com/



We want to see your puppies! E-mail pics to pics@wmbfnews.com, post them on the WMBF News Facebook page, tweet them to @wmbfnews, or upload them to our Pets photo gallery here: http://newsnation.wmbfnews.com/gallery/1043





