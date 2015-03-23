Florence County Sheriff's Office announces April high traffic enforcement areas

FLORENCE COUNTY (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office will be monitoring key locations in Florence County with heavy amounts of crime and accidents over the next month.

The deputies will perform high visibility traffic enforcement in these areas:

• Old Ebenezer Road, South Cashua, West Palmetto Street, Via Ponticello and Sneed Apartments

• Parker Drive, Botany Acres including Santiago Drive, Willow Drive and W. Lillian Drive

• Pamplico Highway/Howe Springs Road and Brandonwooods Subdivision

• Howe Springs Road/ Tara Village/ Southern Pines

• Lake City Country Club/ Morris Street, Lake City, SC.

The high visibility traffic enforcement is a part of Date Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety. DDACTS uses mapping of crime and crash data in order to deploy law enforcement resources in high volume areas.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.