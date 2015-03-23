Myrtle Beach man wins $200,000 lottery, tells family in text message

The man sent a text to his family with a photo of a $200,000 winning lottery ticket attached.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man's text message to his family certainly got their attention.

The man sent a text to his family with a photo of a $200,000 winning lottery ticket attached. The text was sent the morning after he won. The winner told lottery officials, “they were all happy for me.”

According to a press release from the SC Lottery, the $10 Cash Vault ticket was purchased at Dodge's Store #871 on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Dodges' Store received a commission of $2,000 for selling the ticket.

The winner scratched off the ticket in his car outside the store. “Maybe some of my good deeds are being rewarded,” the winner said. The press release said the man is going to take a chance on a new home.

Four top prizes of $200,000 are currently in the Cash Vault game. The odds of winning $200,000 are 1 in 600,000, according to the SC Lottery.

