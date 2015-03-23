DHEC: TB test results negative so far after case at Conway High

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – There are currently no test results indicating an active tuberculosis infection at Conway High School, according to results released Thursday by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Earlier this month, a person at Conway High was identified as having tuberculosis (TB), according to an e-mail from Horry County Schools. That person was put in isolation for treatment and to prevent the spread of the disease, according to Jim Beasley, DHEC media relations officer.

On Thursday, March 19, DHEC stated that 93 individuals received testing on March 13. Results are available for 86 of them, and all results were negative, according to DHEC.

More information about this investigation will be released as it is confirmed.

