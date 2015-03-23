Power restored to over 4,000 people in Horry County after logging incident

4,127 people have been affected by a power outage in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry Electric Cooperative's outage viewer map. (Source: AP).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Santee Cooper officials confirmed that a power outage that affected more than 4,100 people, was caused by a logging incident in the area Monday.

Power has been restored from the Pine Island substation outage, and according to Horry Electric Cooperative, the substation is "back hot!"



Residents near Forestbrook Road reported that they had experienced outages. Drivers also reported that traffic lights were out along Highway 501 near Carolina Forest Boulevard.



The electric company released a statement on their official Facebook page Monday morning saying, “Transmission into the Pine Island substation has been lost. Santee Cooper and Horry Electric crews are working to determine and resolve the problem.”

A WMBF News photographer was on the scene and saw that a tree was cut down, and fell on power lines running along Limrick Road, near the substation. We are working to confirm if this incident was the cause of the power outage.

