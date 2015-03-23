Myrtle Beach lands spot on magazine's Top 10 Tourist Towns list

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach landed a spot on FamilyFun Magazine's list of Top 10 Tourist Towns.

The city also received a travel award from the magazine's editors. “Our standing as a top tier family-friendly destination continues to be reinforced through accolades such as these,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

FamilyFun announced the third annual Travel Awards in its April issue. According to a press release, 2,000 families from across the country chose the winning locations to represent the best family-friendly vacation spots in the US.

According to FamilyFun Magazine's results, the following locations are the top 10 tourist towns in the country:

· Sanibel, Fla.

· Gatlinburg, Tenn.

· Savannah, Ga.

· St. Augustine, Fla.

· Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

· Myrtle Beach, S.C.

· Estes Park, Colo.

· Petoskey, Mich.

· Key West, Fla.

· Mackinac Island, Mich.

The magazine also recognizes Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet as one of the top 10 state parks.

