Highway 501 clear after accident in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An accident closed southbound lanes of Highway 501 in Conway Monday morning, causing a traffic backup for about 45 minutes, according to SCDOT and WMBF Traffic Tracker.

The incident occurred at about 7:34 a.m. on U.S. 501 at U.S. 701 in Conway, and caused traffic to be diverted onto Church Street. The scene was cleared and lanes were re-opened at about 8:16 p.m., according to SCDOT.

