Wanted man captured Sunday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A wanted man was arrested and charged Sunday around 11 a.m. after leading Myrtle Beach police on a chase two separate times.

According to the report on March 18, 33-year-old Ricky Hawks ran and escaped from officers when they arrived to the Polynesian Resort in reference to a trespassing.

The victim, Hawks' girlfriend, admitted Hawks grabbed her neck and put his hand over her mouth after an argument when officers asked about the bruises on her neck, police say.

On March 21 at 9 p.m., responding officers arrived at Dollar General in reference to an assault that occurred at the Sea Dunes Motel on South Ocean Boulevard.

The victim told police Hawks punched her in the face and wouldn't allow her to leave their motel room.

On March 22 around 11 a.m., several officers responded to Burger King on Ocean Boulevard in an attempt to apprehend Hawks. When Hawks saw the officers, he ran across Kings Highway and into the woods across from the KOA Campground.

Officers found two needles, baggies, a small bag of used drug slips, and a baggie of Tylenol on Hawks when arresting him.?

According to Myrtle Beach police, Ricky Hawks was charged with kidnapping, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and criminal domestic violence 2nd offense.

