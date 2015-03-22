Police: Witness saw missing man at Aynor restaurant

For more than 40 hours, the family of Robert Hudgins searched for the missing 27-year-old, worried that with his learning disabilities he had wandered far from home.

For more than 40 hours, the family of Robert Hudgins searched for the missing 27-year-old, worried that with his learning disabilities he had wandered far from home.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department said it has located a witness who saw the missing individual, Robert Hudgins on March 22 around 7:30 p.m. at the Wendy's fast-food restaurant located in Aynor.

The department issued the following request Monday:

"We are asking anyone that was in the vicinity of this location during the evening hours of Sunday March 22 who think they may have seen something, no matter how inconsequential, and additionally anyone with any information about the possible whereabouts of Robert to contact the Police Department at 843-248-1520 or the Tip Line at 843-915-TIPS (8477)."

According to police, 27-year-old Robert Hudgins was last seen at his Conway home on Ashlyn Creek Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday. Officials say Hudgins is “intellectually challenged.”

Police said Hudgins left home wearing a black, leather jacket, white pinstriped shirt, and navy blue slacks. He is described as having blue eyes, sandy blonde hair, and a mustache. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 135 pounds.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.